KWIRS seeks partnership with EFCC on anti-graft war

Share the news













The Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) has pledged to supports the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its fight against corruption.

The Executive Chairman of KWIRS, Mrs Folashade Omoniyi, gave the pledge when she led the management staff of the service on a courtesy visit to the Ilorin Zonal office of the commission.

She remarked that a good relationship with federal government agencies like the EFCC was crucial in service delivery.

“I am here with the management staff of Kwara State Revenue Service to pledge my support for the fight against corruption.

“Integrity is very key in whatever we do, I know we need to be open and transparent in the discharge of our duties.

“We are seeking for your guidance,’’ she said.

Responding, the Zonal Head of EFCC, Ilorin Zonal office, Kazeem Oseni, expressed appreciation to the delegation, assuring them of better collaboration.

“We have been working together for a long time.

“You are one of the stakeholders in the fight against corruption.

“EFCC will always respond when you call on us for any assistance; our doors are opened 24 hours,’’ Oseni said.

He emphasized that KWIRS would make the job easier for the commission “when you do the right thing at all time and also keep your records safe’’.

Oseni described KWIRS as an important public service. (NAN)