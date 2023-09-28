KWASU warns public against admission racketeering

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

The Management of the Kwara State University (KWASU) has dissociated itself from persons and sites impersonating the institution and demanding money from prospective candidates seeking admissions into its programmes.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Registrar of the institution , Dr Kikelomo Salle and made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Thursday.“Anyone who transacts business with those faceless characters does so at his/her risk.“The attention of the Management of KWASU, has been drawn to persons and sites impersonating the institution and demanding payments from prospective candidates for admission process”“This is to warn that these persons and sites have no connection to KWASU and anyone who transacts business with them does so at his/her risk”“For the avoidance of doubt, all payments to KWASU, are done through the University portal, which every applicant has access to through their individual portals on www.portal.kwasu.edu.ng.”Once more, any payment done outside this platform was sutomaticslly at peril of the payer,” she said. (NAN)

