KWASU VC congratulates Emir of Ilorin at 80

Prof. Muhammed Akanbi, the Vice-Chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has felicitated with the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on his 80th birthday.

In a statement from the office of the University Public Relations on Friday, Prof. Akanbi, described the Emir, as an excellent leader, a foremost jurist and a celebrated legal icon.

”He exemplifies culture of modesty, transparency and sincerity of purpose in piloting the affairs of the Emirate and its environs,” Akanbi said.

The vice-chancellor also congratulated the Emir over the commencement of 2020 Ramadan fast and urged Nigerians to use the period to offer prayers fervently to God for the eradication of the coronavirus from Nigeria and the world at large.

He said the Emir who is also the Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Council of Chiefs, had been demonstrating uncommon excellent persuasion abilities and peace-building behaviour to make the Emirate habitable to all residents in the state capital and beyond.

Akanbi said his unique leadership style and uncommon disposition to issues affecting the Emirate had placed him high among the comity of traditional rulers in the country.

He lauded the brilliant initiative and swift response of His Royal Highness to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, through the constitution of a committee that oversees the collection and distribution of resources for the needy in the society, to cushion the effect of the ongoing lockdown.

The vice-chancellor added that coronavirus pandemic was ravaging the whole world, including Kwara, saying that his fatherly intervention in gathering resources for onward distribution to the poor was not only helpful and supportive at this time but also timely.

He added that the Emir’s giant stride was a monumental achievement that would remain evergreen in the minds of Kwara residents, especially the less privileged who found this current situation very tough and precarious.

Akanbi prayed to Allah to grant the Emir long life, sound heath, excellent wisdom and all that was required to have a peaceful, united and prosperous emirate. (NAN)