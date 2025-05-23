KWASU secures NUC re-accreditation for programmes

Ilorin, May 22, 2025 (NAN) The National Universities Commission (NUC) has re-accredited all 25 undergraduate programmes offered by Kwara State University (KWASU).

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

Ilorin, May 22, 2025 (NAN) The National Universities Commission (NUC) has re-accredited all 25 undergraduate programmes offered by Kwara State University (KWASU).

KWASU’s Acting Director of University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, confirmed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Ilorin.

She said the programmes were assessed during the October–November 2024 round of academic programme accreditation.

According to Aliyu, the accreditation results were addressed to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Jimoh Shaykh-Luqman, and dated April 30.

The results were signed by the NUC’s Acting Director of Accreditation, Mr Abraham Chundusu.

She revealed that 21 of the programmes received full accreditation, while four others were granted interim accreditation.

Programmes with full accreditation include Taxation, Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries Management, and Food Engineering.

Others are Biochemistry, Environmental Management and Toxicology, Physics, and Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution.

Special Education, French Education, Education Christian Religious Studies, and Islamic Studies Education were also fully accredited.

Arabic Education, Computer Science Education, and Business Education are on the full accreditation list as well.

Also included are Early Childhood Education, Educational Management, Agriculture Education, Biology Education, Physics Education, and Chemistry Education.

However, French, Mathematics Education, English Education, and Yoruba Education were only granted interim accreditation.

Aliyu explained that full accreditation lasts five years, while interim accreditation is valid for two years.

She added that interim programmes will be revisited by the NUC after the validity period.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Shaykh-Luqman, praised staff for successfully presenting their programmes for re-accreditation.

He affirmed KWASU’s commitment to academic, research, and community development, urging staff to remain dedicated to excellence. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)