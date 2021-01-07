KWASU resumes Jan. 11, to conduct virtual lectures, examinations –Registrar

The Management of the Kwara State University (KWASU) Malete, has announced Jan. 11 as the resumption date for the Harmattan Semester of the 2020/2021 Academic Session.

A statement from the Acting Registrar, Mohammed Shuaib, on Thursday, said this was in compliance with the recent directive of the Kwara Government to all tertiary institutions in the state.

Shuaib said students’ registration would start on Jan. 11 over a two-week period in the first instance, with all lectures to be conducted virtually during the period.

”Summer School/ Sandwich programme lectures and examinations will be completed virtually. Students are expected to resume physically on campus on Thursday, Jan. 28, in compliance with the directive of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

”In view of the foregoing, it is imperative that members of staff and students wear their face masks, observe social distancing, and other necessary health protocols, while on campus, to prevent the spread of COVID -19,” Shuaib said. (NAN)