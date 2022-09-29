KWASU congratulates student on appointment as Special  Assistant

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

The Vice Chancellor, Kwara State University (KWASU), Prof. Mustapha Akanbi, has congratulated the newly appointed Special Assistant to the Kwara Governor on Communication, Abdullateef Ibraheem, a student of the institution.

According to a statement from the institution’s Director, University Relations, Dr Saeedat Aliyu, the vice chancellor said it was gratifying that the state government found quality human capital among KWASU products.

“We appreciate Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for encouraging the youths and making them an integral part of his government.

“I want to urge the new appointee to be a worthy ambassador of his alma matter by bringing to bear the cardinal qualities of a Kwasite in the office he has been appointed,” the vice chancellor was quoted as saying.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before his appointment, Ibraheem, a 400 level student of Mass Communications, distinguished himself as a writer and a freelance journalist with years of experience and many publications in local newspapers.

He was trained at the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) and his areas of interest include human rights, gender equality, child education and public policies.

From 2019 to date, he actively worked as a young impact maker in education, community development and leadership.

He organised KWASULearn, an holiday virtual platform, to help undergraduates come out of the COVID-19-induced lockdown, better and stronger.

The initiative, which recorded about 1,000 participants, attracted speakers, including the Kwara governor.

In recognition of his contribution to youth development, he was nominated by the Kwara State Government in December 2021 as one of the three representatives of the state in the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) which held in Abuja.

Shortly after, he launched a mentorship programme known as ”Raise” to serve as a platform for the transfer of knowledge and values from high achievers in Kwara to young leaders in the public and private sectors. (NAN)

