KWASU confirms death of lecturer

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

The Kwara State University (KWASU) has confirmed the death of Dr Ajeigbe Yaqub, its Head of Department of Human Kinetics and Health Education and Acting Director of Sports.

A statement from the Registrar, Dr Kikelomo Sallee, on Monday in Ilorin said Yaqub died in his sleep on Monday.

”As the University mourns this loss of a committed member of staff, we pray Allah forgives all his shortcomings and admits him into jannatul firdaus.

“May Allah also console his family, friends and the University Community,” Sallee said. (NAN)