The Kwara State University (KWASU) is to boost its power supply with the installation of N114 million solar power system in the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Mustapha Akanbi, said this at the kick-off of the installation of the solar power system equipment on Saturday.

Akanbi said that the solar power system would aid the institution in achieving its mandates of teaching, research and community development.

He added that it would enhance security of lives and property on the campus.

According to him, on completion of the installation of the solar energy equipment, KWASU solar farm will generate an additional 300kw of electricity.

This, he said, would be a match to the 300kw of electrical energy which the farm is currently generating.

The Director, Centre for Sustainable Development, Prof. Kajogbola Ajao, said that the solar equipment was realised through the efforts of a staff of the centre, Mr Teslim Balogun.

Ajao said that the grant was won through a proposal written and defended by a staff of the institution Balogun.

He noted that it was donated by the Government of The Republic of Lithuania.

Ajao said that the solar panels would boost the power generation from the solar farm from its present 300kw capacity to 600kw. (NAN)

