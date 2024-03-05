KWASU approves relief packages for physically-challenged staff, students

The Management of Kwara State University, (KWASU), Malete, has approved relief packages for physically-challenged members of staff and students of the institution.

This is contained in the institution’s circular, dated March 4, 2024, signed by the Registrar, Dr. Kikelomo. Sallee, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to the circular, staff with physical disability will receive monthly allowance of N50,000 and 100 per cent increment in their official travel allowance to cover the expenses of a guide for the official trip.

The circular added that the implementation of this package took effect from January 2024.

Similarly, the management has approved N100,000 waiver from the tuition fee of all physically-challenged students of the university.

Staff and students with physical disability have, therefore, been directed to send their details to the institution’s Disability Support Office for proper documentation, the circular indicated. (NAN)

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus