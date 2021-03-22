KWASACA tests IDPs in Ilorin for HIV/AIDS

March 22, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Kwara State AIDS Control Agency (KWASACA) said it tested Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on Monday in Ilorin for /AIDS and other medical conditions.

Mr Israel Adio, the Head of the Monitoring and Evaluation of KWASACA, made this known while addressing the Wakilin-Hausawa (Head of Hausa community) in Zango area of Ilorin.

explained that the intervention was part of by the agency to reach out to the less privileged in the state.

Adio stated that the health intervention rendered to the IDPs was divided into three stages, including /AIDS , medical services and mental health services.

noted that it was part of intervention of the agency to cater for all people in the state in terms of /AIDS services.

The KWASACA official explained that medical health workers were on ground to check the IDPs, diagnose and treat them of various ailments.

The Wakilin Hausawa in Ilorin, Alhaji Umar Abdullahi-Bakabe, commended the agency efforts.

said that the IDPs needed assistance as they were faced with different challenges, including health.

Mrs Yaha Abdullahi, an IDP, said she had having problems of tumour on face with nobody to help .

Abdullahi , therefore, expressed appreciation intervention of KWASACA, which treated and gave , saying it was lifesaving.

Another IDP, Malam Umaru Ilu, commended the agency, adding that they had not felt such assistance from anyone except now.

He commended the efforts of KWASACA medical outreach services provided to the IDPs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency also distributed , slippers, toiletries, detergent and food, among others.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,