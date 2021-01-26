Kwara’s longest serving Grand Khadi, Justice Abdulkadir Orire, dead

The longest serving Grand Khadi of Kwara State, Justice Abdulkadir Orire has died.

Though no information was immediately available about the circumstances of his death, a source close to the family confirmed that he has indeed passed on.

A statement announcing his death circulating on social media media reads in part: “Inna lilahi Wa Inna Ilehin Rajiun…We Just Lost An Icon And Great Islamic Scholar And Jurist…Hon Justice Abdulkadir Olokooba Orire… The First And The Longest Serving Grand khadi Of Sharia Court Kwara State… ..

We Pray Allah Grant The Khadi Eternal Rest And Admit His Soul Into The Circle Of Saints In Aljanat (Firdaus).”