Kwara’s Gov. AbdulRazaq felicitates with Speaker, House of Assembly at 38

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Kwara’s Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday congratulated Speaker of Kwara House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu on his 38th birthday.

This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s media aide, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye in Ilorin.

AbdulRazaq commended Danladi-Salihu for his deft handling of legislative businesses and all issues of public importance.

He added that his composure and commitment to public good stood Danladi-Salihu out as an exceptional representative of his people.

“On behalf of my family and the government of Kwara, I rejoice with Mr Speaker and his family on his birthday.

“I pray God to grant him long life in good health to continue to serve God and humanity,’’ AbdulRazaq said in the statement. (NAN)