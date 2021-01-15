Kwara’s AbdulRazaq felicitates Emir of Ilesha-Baruba at 73

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Friday rejoiced with the Emir of Ilesha-Baruba in the state, Prof. Halidu Abubakar, on his 73rd birthday.

The governor urged the traditional ruler to continue to offer himself to the service of God and to humanity.

Abdulrazaq’s felicitation with Abubakar is contained in a statement issued by Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, his Chief Press Secretary.