Kwararafa Reporters honours Buhari, Dino Melaye, Garba Shehu, others



President Muhammadu Buhari was on Sunday honoured with an award by Kwararafa Reporters, an Abuja-based newspaper and television company, for his leadership.

Others honoured included Senator Dino Melaye, Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity and Zamfara State Governor.



Also, the Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, and Maimuna Yaya Abubakar, CEO of Tozali TV, among others, bagged the Kwararafa awards.

The CEO of Kwararafa Reporters, Mr. Emmanuel Bello, explained in his welcome address that the awards ceremony was organised in order to recognise the contribution of the recipients to national development.

Earlier, Malam Shehu gave a talk on hate speech,the menace of fake news,their dangers and the need to check the self evident abuses.

In his address, Melaye called on the Nigerian Senate to reject the anti-hate speech bill tabled before it, arguing that it runs counter to the provisions of the Nigerian constitution.

The maiden print edition of the Kwararafa Reporters magazine, hitherto an online medium, was also unveiled during the awards ceremony.