Kwara workers yet to receive N18,000 minimum wage – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kwara Council has said that workers in the state have never enjoyed full implementation of the N18,000 minimum wage since 2011.

Mr Saheed Muritala, the state acting Chairman of NLC, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Ilorin while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Muritala said that workers on Grade Level 07 and above were being paid what he described as ‘amputated wage’ which, he said, was different from what was contained in the approved table.

He urged Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to fulfil his pledge of ensuring full implementation of the N18,000 minimum wage ahead of the circular on the modalities for the implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage.

“What we know as it affects us in Kwara state here is the need to act fast on the implementation of N18,000 minimum wage across board.

“We don’t enjoy the regular minimum wage here. The payment on ground now is an amputated wage which does not follow the national table, especially from Grade Levels 07 and above.

“The present governor gave a promise that if voted in, he would pay full N18,000 minimum wage for all categories of civil servants in the state.

“I so much believe that if this is done, whenever the circular for the new wage is out, we will not be cheated”, he said.

The labour leader also urged the governor to approve the request for a meeting with labour leaders so that he could be briefed on the challenges facing the union in the state.

Muritala stated that the union was ready to work with the present administration to serve the interest and welfare of the workers. (NAN)