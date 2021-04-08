Team Kwara on Thursday picked their second gold medal of the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin from the competition’s squash court.

Seun Gabriel defeated his Edo counterpart, Femi Shedara, 3-1 in the men’s singles final.

Shedara had drawn the first blood by winning the first set 13-11, but Gabriel resurged with more intent to win the second set 11-6.

Gabriel grew stronger in the third set to win 11-4, and closed out the game with an 11-6 win in the fourth set.

Team Kwara had late Wednesday qualified for the final matches of three categories of the squash competition.

Kwara are also in the finals of the men’s and women’s team events, with Delta their opponents in the women’s team event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rofiat Abdulazeez had earlier won a bronze medal for the state in the women’s singles event of the competition.

Meanwhile, games in the doubles and mixed doubles categories of the squash competition will start later on Thursday, with Kwara also featuring.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

