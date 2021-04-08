Kwara win men’s squash singles gold medal at 20th NSF

 Team Kwara on Thursday picked their second gold medal of the ongoing 20th National Festival (NSF) from the competition’s squash court.

Seun Gabriel defeated his Edo  , Femi Shedara, 3-1 the men’s singles final.

Shedara had drawn the first blood by winning the first set 13-11, but Gabriel resurged with more intent to win the second set 11-6.

Gabriel grew stronger the third set to win 11-4, and out the game with an 11-6 win the fourth set.

Team Kwara had late Wednesday qualified final matches of three categories of the squash competition.

Kwara are also in the finals of the men’s and women’s team events, with their opponents in the women’s team .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Rofiat Abdulazeez had earlier won a bronze medal in the women’s singles of the competition.

Meanwhile, games in the doubles and mixed doubles categories of the squash competition start later on Thursday, with Kwara also featuring.(NAN)

