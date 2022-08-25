Kwara Utd get new Technical Adviser

By Olayinka Owolewa

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Kwara United FC of Ilorin have unveiled Azeez Mohammed as their new Technical Adviser.

The Ilorin-based NPFL side settled for the little-known gaffer after erstwhile handler, Abdullahi Biffo, abandoned the club without reason during the course of the just concluded season.

After Biffo’s unofficial departure from the team, Coach Lukman Ijaiya, who was drafted from the junior to the main team, guided the club to a fourth place finish in the term.

Mohammed was unveiled on Wednesday in Ilorin in a low-key ceremony at the club’s Secretariat, inside the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin.

The Club was listed as the second representative for the country in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Confederation Cup competition.

Rivers United FC and Plateau United FC will play in the CAF Champions League, while Remo Stars, which ended in the third position on the final league table and fourth placed Kwara United will play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Mohammed’s first official game in charge of Kwara United will be the CAF Confederations Cup preliminary round fixture against AS Douanes of Niger Republic.

The first leg and the reverse fixture will be played in September.(NAN)

