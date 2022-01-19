Kwara Utd. ace returns to full training 9 months after

Kwara United defender, Taiwo Salaudeen, has fully recovered and returned to full training nine months after suffering career threatening knee injury.

Salaudeen sustained the injury during a match against Adamawa United.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the right full back got injured on March 21, 2021, during 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match-day 17 clash.

Kwara United won the match 5-0 with Stephen Jude getting his first career hat-trick in the encounter.

Before getting injured, Salaudeen had won the hearts of Kwara football fans due to his impressive overlapping skills and dangerous crosses against opponents.

However, in his absence, Afeez Olororo and Kabiru Balogun have been both impressive for Kwara United at the right wings.

Speaking on his return to full training, Salaudeen thanked the management of Kwara United for the massive support given to him when injured and pledged his readiness to help the team this season.

“I want to thank the management for their love when I was injured and special thanks also to all my coaches, teammates and fans who checked on me,” he said.

Kwara United Coach, Abdullahi Biffo, also expressed happiness for Salaudeen’s return, saying that he will feature in the next home game against Gombe United.

Biffo also confirmed that winger Joshua Agboola is still under treatment with no definite date of his return to action.

He said that he was ready for Kano Pillars on Thursday in their 2021/2022 NPFL match-day 7 encounter. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

