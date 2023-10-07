Kwara United visit Emir of Ilorin for blessing ahead of home match

By Olayinka Owolewa

Players and officials of Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin on Friday paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development was to help the club in seeking royal blessing ahead of their first home match in the 2023/2024 season.

The Emir, while receiving the team in his palace, admonished the players and officials to be of good conduct, full of discipline and diligence in order to make their fans happy.

“I wish you a successful season and the team needs to target working towards securing a ticket to play on the continent ticket next season.

”I pray that you the players will all end up playing in Europe.

“Also, I urge you to serve the team with all your hearts,” he said.

NAN reports that the Emir was a former player and former Board member of the defunct Nigeria Football Association (NFA), now Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Sulu-Gambari is also the Grand Patron of Kwara United Football Club, Ilorin.

NAN reports that the visit was a continuation of the annual pre-season visit to the Emir, who is the Chairman of Kwara State Traditional Council.

It is to seek royal blessings ahead of their engagements in the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

According to the club’s Secretary, Wale Obalola who represented the Chairman, Kumbi Titiloye, the club also sought for the support of the traditional ruler.

NAN reports that Kwara United started the new season with a 0-1 loss to Katsina United on Sunday, and their home matches in Ibadan and Akure

Kwara United had last played at their traditional home of Ilorin in the 2022/2023 NPFL season, with their home matches in Ibadan land.

This was as a result of the regrassing of the main pitch of their home ground, the Kwara Sports Stadium in Ilorin, last season.(NAN)

