Kwara United Supporters Club honours founder of Abruka Queens FC 

By Olayinka Owolewa

The Kwara United Supporters Club has reiterated its commitment and determination to identify with stakeholders who have been supporting sports, particularly football at the grassroots.

The Chairman of the club, Malam Waheed Salihu, stated this on Monday in Ilorin while presenting an award of excellence as a trusted women emancipator and grassroots football developer in Kwara to the founder and matron of Abruka Queens FC, Hajia Segilola Alaya.

Salihu stressed that the establishment of Abruka Queens FC in Ilorin has not only reduced unemployment in the society but also promote women football from the grassroots as an emerging professional career.

He urged Alaya not to rest on her oars in ensuring that Abruka Queens FC continue to wax stronger.

Earlier, the founder and matron of Abruka Queens FC appreciated the club for finding her worthy as one of the recipients of the body’s recognition, noting that the award is dedicated to the Marketing Department of Radio Kwara.

Alaya, who is the Director of Marketing of Radio Kwara, pledged that Abruka Queens FC would continue to do well in the years to come in line with the football policy thrust of the present administration under Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. (NAN)

