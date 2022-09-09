Kwara United FC fix ticket prices for CAF match

By Olayinka Owolewa

Kwara United Football Club of Ilorin have fixed ticket prices for their TotalEnergies Confederation Cup match against AS Douanes of Niger Republic.

The General Manager of the Club, Bashir Badawiy, who said this on Friday while addressing newsmen, said the match is scheduled for Sunday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

According to him, the tickets are in three categories of Very Very Important Person (VVIP), Very Important Person (VIP) and popular side.

The VVIP is N3, 000, VIP is N1, 000 while the popular side goes for N500

.

He said arrangements were in top gear to ensure a hitch-free game, adding that the players are in high spirit ahead of the crucial game.

AS Douanes of Niger Republic arrived Lagos on Thursday night ahead of the first leg, first round encounter expected to kick-off by 3.00pm on Sunday

.

The return leg match will hold at the Général Seyni Kountché Stadium Stade Municipal de Niamey, Niger on Sept. 18.

The winner, over the two legs will play Moroccan side, Berkane, who are the current holders of the Confederation Cup title.

This is Kwara United FC’s third appearance in the CAF competition, having played in the CAF Cup in 1999/2000 and in 2006/2007 seasons.

United finished fourth in the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season and were tipped alongside Remo Stars FC of Ogun, to represent the country in the Confederation Cup.(NAN)

