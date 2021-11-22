Kwara United eyes volleyball premier league

The Coach of Kwara United Men Volleyball Team, Adewale Badamosi, on Sunday, said the team was eyeing promotion to the premier league.

Badamosi spoke at the ongoing Volleyball Division One League tournament holding in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the match played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Kwara United defeated Caliphate Spikers of Sokoto, 3-0, having trounced their opponents, 25-22, 25-15 and 25-12 in the three sets.

The coach said his focus was to win all the matches and move to next league in the second phase of the ongoing National Volleyball Division One tournament.

“This is not the first time of meeting Caliphate Spikers, we met them during the first phase and we defeated them 3-0.

“This is the second time we are meeting them and we also defeated them; my boys are here to show their fitness and experience in the game.

“We need to win all our remaining matches. We earlier on tied with Bauchi and we have to win more games to qualify.

“We have to win all our remaining matches so that we can qualify for the premier League,” Badamosi said.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Coach of Caliphate Spikers of Sokoto, said that his players did well in spite of the fact that they lost.

“There must be a winning side and losing side in any game.

“We have played two games out of seven. In our next game, we are going to do better than what we did now,” he said.

In another match, Kada Kings of Kaduna defeated Oyo’s Oluyole Spikers, 25-20, 25-20 and 25-13.

The Head Coach of Kada Kings, Jonathan David, said it was “an interesting“ match.

“We have defeated them before in the first phase and definitely we knew that we were going to beat them in the second phase.

“We prepared well for this league and we intend to deliver better results,” he said.

He said his team would be meeting ABM of Katsina on Monday and looking forward to doing well.

“It is quite difficult for a team to get to the top and more difficult to stay on top. To stay at the top we will prepare more, we are not going to take Katsina for granted,” he said.

NAN reports that a total of 10 teams are participating in the league.

The men’s teams are Kada Kings of Kaduna, Wikki Spikers of Bauchi , Kwara United, ABM of Kastina, Oluyole Spikers of Oyo, Spartans Spikers of Yola, Caliphate Spikers of Sokoto and Equity Spikers of Kebbi.

In the female category are Kwara United and Zamfara Babes.

NAN reports that the second phase of the National Volleyball Division One League, which started on Nov. 20, will end on Nov. 28. (NAN)

