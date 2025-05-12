Kwara to partner EFCC in fight against financial crimes

The Kwara government has expressed readiness to partner the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) in efforts to tame the scourge of internet fraud and other financial crimes

By Olubukola Aiyedogbon

The Kwara government has expressed readiness to partner the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) in efforts to tame the scourge of internet fraud and other financial crimes in the state.

Hajiya Nnafatima Imam, the state’s Commissioner for Social Development, said this during a working visit to the Director, Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the EFCC, Mr Daniel Isei, on Monday in Ilorin.

Imam said that building partnership frameworks towards addressing the tide of internet fraud and other financial crimes was paramount to ridding the public and private sector of economic and financial crimes and corruption.

“The EFCC has continued to make commendable progress in restoring integrity in our institutions and society at large.

“Your efforts have brought renewed hope and a sense of justice to our people.

“The state government is keenly interested in working closely with your commission to address the root causes of these crimes. Together, we can change the narrative for our youth,” she said.

In his remarks, Isei expressed delight at the visit and welcomed the interest of the state government to partner with the commission in addressing financial crimes in the state.

He said that the EFCC remained committed to not just on enforcement, but also prevention of crimes through public engagement and education.

“We believe enforcement must go hand-in-hand with advocacy. Cybercrime is not just a legal issue, it is a social one.

” That is why partnership with agencies like the ministry of social development is critical.

“We welcome this collaboration and look forward to creating joint initiatives that target risk communities and empower young people with the right values and opportunities,” he said.(NAN)