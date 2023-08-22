Kwara to partake in 25 events at national youth games

By Olayinka Owolewa

Kwara will feature in 25 events at the forthcoming National Youth Games (NYG) in Asaba, Mr Ibrahim Bako, the state’s Director of Sports Commission has revealed.

Bako made this known on Tuesday in Ilorin during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), ahead of preparations for the games.

He said the commission is intensifying training for the athletes as they look to excel at the main event.

The director explained that the commission is putting team coaches on their toes to step up their trainings aimed at good performance at the games.

According to Bako, it is not going to be a jamboree as only the best will be selected for the games.

NAN reports that the state will take part in Athletics, Ayo, Badminton, Baseball, Boxing, Chess, Cricket, Cycling, Dart, Fives, Deaf Athletics, Golf, Handball and Judo.

Others are: Karate, Para Table Tennis, Scrabble, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Weightlifting and Wrestling.

The games will is scheduled to hold from Sept. 7 to Sept. 17 in Asaba. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

