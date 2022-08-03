Kwara TESCOM releases staff promotion letters 

The Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) says it has begun issuance of promotion letters to successful staff of the commission.

TESCOM Chairman, Malam Bello Abubakar, disclosed this on Wednesday in Ilorin, at a news conference in his office.According to the chairman, the issuance of the promotion letters was consequent upon the just concluded promotion interview for both the teaching and non-teaching staff.He directed those affected to check for their names and date of collection as already circulated on their various platforms or visit the commission for the necessary information.

He commended the state governor, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, for correcting years of teachers’ neglect in the state by ensuring that they are all dully promoted.Abubakar charged the newly promoted staff to show total commitment to duty and see their promotions as a call for higher responsibilities. (NAN)

