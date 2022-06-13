Kwara students rally for AbdulRazaq’s education reforms, investments

By Olayinka Owolewa

Hundreds of Kwara students on Su day in Ilorin staged a peaceful rally in appreciation of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s education sector reforms and investments.

The students said the reforms and invetsments would offer Kwara children a good opportunity to excel.

The rally was held under the aegis of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Students’ Support Group (AASSG) led by Mr Salami Onidugbe.

The students said the fovernor’s efforts in the education sector, including reviving the Colleges of Education, payment of counterpart funds, infrastructural renewals and recruitment of competent teachers, among others, have earned him their support in his re-election bid.

Onidugbe said the achievements of the administration over the last three years have been unique and commendable.

“We are here today to show the governor that we are ready to support his re-election bid come 2023 general elections.

“Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq deserves to be re-elected because he has positively transformed many sectors especially education sector,” Onidugbe said.

“One good turn deserves another. We organised this rally to tell the entire Kwarans that Gov. AbdulRazaq has performed well, hence he deserves a fresh mandate.”

Onidugbe said the group would also organise a voters’ education programme to encourage youths to participate actively in the electoral exercise.

AbdulRazaq described the solidarity rally as a morale booster for the government to do more in delivery of dividends of democracy.

The administration’s interventions in infrastructural development, especially in education, healthcare, water, road and other social amenities, form part of his campaign promises in 2019.

AbdulRazaq said: “What you have done today encourages us to do more for students and youths. We will continue to invest in critical infrastructure that will guarantee good welfare of the entire citizens.”

He however enjoined the students to ensure that they get their PVCs to exercise their franchise at the polls, urging them to take their studies seriously.

“I encourage you to take your studies very seriously because that is what brightens your chances in life. I also advise you to get your PVC now so that you will have power to vote for right candidates at the 2023 polls,” he said.

The governor received the students in their hundreds at the Government House, Ilorin, alongside a few government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Mamman Jibril; Commissioner for Communications, Olabode Towoju; and the State APC Youth Leader, Sulaimon Duduyemi. (NAN)

