Kwara state: Witness to history, By Issa Aremu

#TrackNigeria: Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, was sworn in as the 4thdemocratically elected governor of Kwara State in this dispensation in Ilorin on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Remarkable was his simplicity. It was refreshing for the Governor to drive himself to the Council chambers of government house for the historic inauguration. Significant too was the inauguration address.

In Kwara we had an inaugural speech and it was brief and straight to the action point. Kwara could make do with governance modesty and simplicity even in official word counts. I agree with the new governor that “In the history of a people, a time comes when they individually and collectively decide to take their destiny in their own hands and fashion an alternative narrative and quest for peace, progress, growth and development for themselves and future generations. Kwarans reached that decision-making point when they collectively decided to vote us into office on March 9, 2019.”

Precisely because I was involved, I have long indicated that 2019 election would be of special importance for our dear Kwara State. This year’s election is a “transition election”! The ruling PDP government ended another two terms in office making it 16 years of the same Party in office since year 2003. The results have been increasing mass poverty of our people and unacceptable underdevelopment!

Kwara State was created on the 27th May 1967, by the Federal Military Government. Other three (3) original States, namely Rivers, Kano and Lagos are today among the top 10 high GDP States. Ten years after its creation in 1976, Kwara State was one of the leading three States in Nigeria in terms of employment, industrial development, peace and harmony. Sadly today, Kwara ranks 28th on the list of States by GDP beaten to it by relatively newest States like, Imo, Edo, Oyo and Osun States. There are more children out of schools in Kwara state than Edo and Osun States created much more later due to income poverty of parents, charges and extortions in public schools despite official policy of free primary and secondary school education and abysmal low public budgets for education.

The incidence of poverty is unacceptably high in Kwara. As many as 76 per cent of our great 3 million people live in poverty, more than 67 percent that live in poverty in the North central which Kwara belongs. It is a thing of shame that hitherto proud and dignified Kwarans have been turned to working beggars. The mass poverty of our people known for resourcefulness is due to the greed of the few ruling elite in the past two decades, mass collapse of industries, mass youth employment, low, delayed and non-payment of thousands of local government employees and general income poverty.

The 2019 election and outcome offer a great opportunity to ensure a JUST transition from bad to good governance, from tired dealers to inspired leadership, from mass poverty to mass prosperity of people. I salute Governor Abdulrahman for refusing to sound triumphant, being open to constructive criticism and for calling for inclusive government. I agree with him that the resounding victory of APC was made possible due to the resilience and sacrifices of all Kwarans. Witness him “I cannot so easily forget how the collective will, courage and determination of our people, irrespective of class or religion initiated, nurtured and propelled the Otoge movement that was the foundation, soul and spirit of our victory at the polls. You all fought against all odds and at great cost.

Many of you were blackmailed, abused, humiliated and harassed in several ways because you simply said enough is enough…… I believe we all know that the Otoge movement and victory does not belong to any single person. It belongs to the people of Kwara. The spirit of that movement shall always remain with us as we work to achieve our dreams. If Otoge (enough is enough!) got us through the struggle to the point of victory, and given the enormous task of reformation and reconstruction ahead, it is now time for Iseya (work begins!). As you will all agree, there is so much to be done”.

All Kwarans must take the advantage of the new open Democratic space to reinvent our dear state. Again my few suggestions: Section 14b of the Constitution says the primary purpose of government is security and welfare of citizens. Kwara State has already missed out on all the old Millennium Development Goals which Nigeria signed on in 2000 and which ended in 2015! Happily this transition takes place again at the time United Nations had launched 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development which is a global commitment to end poverty and set the world on a sustainable path to inclusive development.

Nigerian leaders inclusive are, committed to work tirelessly towards a future of prosperity for all, dignity for all, and a better planet for all through another 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). I agree with the governor that greatest resources are the 3 million Kwarans, not few elite would be the means and end of sustainable development. We must collectively restore the dignity of Kwaran workers, People living With Disabilities (PLWD), farmers, traders, artisans, professionals, women, traditional rulers and youths. End to Absolute Poverty, through creation of jobs, prompt payment of living wages and pensions. Let there be Conditional transfers to the old and People living With Disabilities (PLWD).

End to hunger through massive investment in agriculture and subsided food. End to Ignorance (massive Investment in compulsory public education).Ensure State-led Industrialization, wealth generation and agricultural development/agrarian revolution. People should lead in all development process. Let there be Government/People/State/Local government Public/Private sector partnership. Promote Security, dialogue and social justice. I wish Kwarans a truly new dispensation.

Issa Aremu mni



