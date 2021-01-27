Kwara Speaker mourns pioneer Grand khadi, Orire –Aide

The Speaker of the Kwara House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi, has mourned the state’s pioneer Grand Khadi, late Justice Abdulkadir Orire (CON), saying that his death was a great loss to Kwara and the nation at large.

In a condolence message, issued by his Media Aide, Sherif lbrahim, in Ilorin, on Wednesday, the speaker said the demise of the jurist was a loss to the nation’s judiciary in view of his invaluable contribution to its growth.

“On behalf of the 9th Kwara state House of Assembly, I condole with His Royal Highness, the Emir of ilorin, Kwarans and Nigeria’s judiciary over the demise of the pioneer Grand Khadi of Kwara state.