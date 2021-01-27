Kwara Speaker mourns pioneer Grand khadi, Orire –Aide

The Speaker of the Kwara House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi, has mourned the state’s pioneer Grand Khadi, late Justice Abdulkadir Orire (CON), saying that his death was a great loss to Kwara and the nation at large.
In a condolence message, issued by his Media Aide, Sherif lbrahim, in Ilorin, on Wednesday, the speaker said the demise of the jurist was a loss to the nation’s judiciary in view of his invaluable contribution to its growth.
“On behalf of the 9th Kwara state House of Assembly, I condole with His Royal Highness, the Emir of ilorin, Kwarans and Nigeria’s judiciary over the demise of the pioneer Grand Khadi of Kwara state.
“While his demise left us with sore feelings, we are consoled by the exemplary and worthy life he lived, which will continue to be a reference point for upcoming generations,” the Speaker added.
He described Orire as an elder statesman, who was the pioneer Grand Khadi of the Kwara Sharia Court of Appeal between 1975 and 1999.
Danladi prayed Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.
The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the pioneer Grand khadi, a former Secretary General of the Jamatul Nasirul lslam, died on Tuesday, at the age of 87, and was buried on Wednesday at his llorin residence.
Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq was among several eminent personalities that attended the Janazah prayer for the late Jurist, led by the Chief lmam of llorin, Alhaji Mohammed Bashir. (NAN)
