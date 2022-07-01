Kwara, Sightsavers target 5 years for treatment of NTDs

The Kwara Government, in partnership with Sight Savers, an NGO, will commence treatment of five-year olds and above for Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) across the state.

Mrs. Christiana Bamgboye, the Kwara Coordinator of NTDs, Ministry of Health, stated this on Friday in Ilorin during a two- day training for Head of Departments, Coordinators and Assistants of the Ministry of Health.

She explained that the mass vaccination would involve five-year olds and school children, adding that NTDs were high in the state, especially in endemic areas.

She described the NTDs to include Lymphatic filariasis, spread by infected mosquitoes whose bites deposited a parasite that traveled to the lymph system.

She added that the disease was spread by repeated bites from infected black flies.

“Arrangements are under way for the mass distribution of drugs for treatment of Onchocerciasis and Lymphatic filariasis and Soil Helminthes, among others, ” she said.

Bamgboye reiterated the resolve of the government to ensure the state was free from these diseases.

Also, Mr Olalekan Ajayi, the Programme Officer for NTDs Kwara, under Sight Savers, explained that the Programme entailed presentation of plan assessment and drug treatment earlier administered and their efficacy.

He added that initially, in spite of efforts made to curtailment of NTDs in the state in 20159, the target was not realised.

According to him, the training will assess the situation and ensure target to achieve NTDs free Kwara is met across the 16 LGAs.

He stated that the Kwara Government had already released funding for surgical needs for those that required it.

Ajayi, however, pointed out that more funding was required as well as community volunteers to support the activities. (NAN)

