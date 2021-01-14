Kwara schools to resume Jan.18, says official

Kwara State Government has announced Jan. 18, 2021, as the beginning of second term academic session in the state. Mrs Kemi Adeosun, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, made this known during the Education stakeholders’ meeting held at the ministry’s headquarters on Thursday. According to her, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has approved the date as the official beginning of 2020/2021second term academic session in the state.

She further reminded the schools’ authorities that safety guidelines of COVID-19 should be intact in all schools in the state. “Nobody should enter the school premises without a facemask on. “Any school that does not comply with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Education guidelines will face appropriate sanctions,’’ Adeosun said. She reiterated the commitment of the present administration in the state to flatten the curve of COVID-19 transmission in state.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr Olu Adewara, who spoke on behalf of stakeholders, commended the governor for being proactive in decision making, especially on educational development in the state. He gave an assurance that teachers would abide by the rules and regulations of COVID-19. (NAN)