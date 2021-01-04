Kwara reviews upwards 2021 Appropriation bill by N11 billion –Gov

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara has presented an upward review of 2021 Appropriation bill from an initial N123 billion to N134.6 billion.

The review was contained in the Governor’s message to the State House of Assembly read by the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi, during a special plenary on Monday.

According to the governor’s message, the Capital Expenditure would now stand at N64.9 billion, while Recurrent Expenditure is put at N70.4 billion.

The Speaker described the turn out of the lawmakers during the special plenary on the budget review, as collective dedication to serve the people of the state despite short notice.

Danladi referred the reviewed budget estimates to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for further legislative action

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the 2021 Appropriation bill, which had passed the second reading at the Assembly, was presented to the House by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq on Dec. 15, 2020. (NAN)