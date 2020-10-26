Kwara relaxes curfew

The Kwara government has announced the relaxation of the 24 hours curfew imposed on residents of llorin following protests in some parts of the metropolis.

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Rafiu Ajakaye, relaxed the curfew from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice.

The governor said that the relaxation became imperative in view of the peace and harmony being recorded in the state.

Ajakaye said the decision was taken after a state security council meeting with heads of the security agencies in the state on Sunday.