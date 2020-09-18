Kwara records 5 fresh COVID-19 infections

Share the news













Kwara Government says it has recorded five new COVID-19 infections, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the state to 1,009. Chief Press Secretary to the state governor and Spokesman for the state Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye said this in a statement on Friday in Ilorin.

He said that 799 COVID-19 patients were treated and discharged, while 26 deaths were recorded in the state. “As at Thursday 8:30 p.m., the number of active cases was 184, while the number of pending tests was 21,”Ajakaye said.

He added that the pandemic has spread to 12 out of the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state. Ajakaye urged the people to follow all the COVID–19 protocols so as to contain the spread of the deadly virus. (NAN)

