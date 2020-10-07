Kwara records 4 new cases of COVID-19, discharges 6 patients

October 7, 2020



Kwara has recorded four new cases of COVID-19, while six patients who tested negative twice have been discharged.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin.

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to him, this brings to 1,049 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 941 patients discharged and 26 deaths.

“The total number of tests done so far is 5,906, while we are still expecting 44 pending tests,” he said. (NAN)

