Kwara records 21 new cases of COVID-19

March 11, 2021 Favour Lashem



 The Kwara Government says 21 more tested positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total of cases in the state to 3,047.The Press Secretary to the state governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee , Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, made known in a statement issued on Thursday in Ilorin.According the statement, brings

the total of cases to 3,047 with 2,668 patients discharged and 55 death recorded in the state.“As at 11:00pm on the number of active cases is now 324 while 2,668 so far been discharged and 55 death recorded.“The total number of tests done so far is 20,941 while 137 are still pending,” Ajakaye said. (NAN)

