Kwara records 12 new cases of COVID-19, discharges 23 patients

Kwara has recorded 12 more cases of COVID-19 while 23 persons who tested negative twice have been discharged.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Monday in Ilorin.

Ajakaye said that the new cases brings to 1025 the total number of confirmed cases so far in the state, with 822 patients discharged and 26 deaths recorded.

“As at 9:30p.m on Sunday, the number of active cases was 177 and 822 patients had so far been discharged and 26 deaths recorded,” said Ajakaye.

(NAN)