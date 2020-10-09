Kwara records 1 COVID-19 infection

Kwara has recorded one new COVID-19 infection, while 58 patients, who tested negative twice have been discharged.
Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman for the state Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Friday in Ilorin.
According to him, this brings to 1052 the total number of confirmed cases in the state, with 999 patients discharged and 26 death.
“As at 10:20p.m. on Thursday, the number of active cases is 27, while 999 patients have so far been discharged and 26 death recorded in the state,” said Ajakaye.
(NAN)
