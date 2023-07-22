Kwara REC tasks staff on integrity

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The outgoing Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, Malam Attahiru Madami, has advised members of staff of the commission to discharge their duties with all sense of integrity and honesty.

Madami gave the task on Saturday at the handing over ceremony after his five years tenure at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Ilorin.

He advised the workers not to allow any one to buy their conscience and integrity.

He warned them not to take bribe from politicians, cautioning that anybody that take bribe will end up in jail.

Madami expressed optimism that Kwara would continue to witness peaceful conduct of elections, if his legacy survived.

“INEC job is very challenging, but once you make yourself open, trust worthy and have integrity, the job will be very easy.

“My staff knows me very well; what I hate in my life is lies, once you start with lies you will continue with lies. It is better to be sincere,” he said.

He also called on the members of staff to cooperate and support the new REC coming to the state.

According to him, the successes recorded in 2023 general election is because of team work.

He commended them for the support and cooperation during his tenure, adding that election in Kwara in the next eight years will be peaceful.

Madami also appreciated the management team, the electoral officers for their support and dedication in the discharge of their duties, which led to the successes recorded during his five-year tenure.

In his remarks, the commission’s Administrative Secretary, Mr Shehu Menyanga, who took over from Madami, commended his leadership qualities and wished him well in his future endeavours.

On his part, the Head of Unit Public Affairs and Protocol, Malam Abdulkadir Ibrahim, described the outgoing REC as a good leader. (NAN)

