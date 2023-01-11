Kwara progressives set to repeat Ótógẹ́ feat, mobilises for APC candidates  

By Femi Ogunshola

The Kwara Progressives (TKP), a group within the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kwara says it will repeat the 2019 Ótógẹ́ feat used to secure victory for the party.

Mr Gbenga Oyeyemi, the Convener made the pledge in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the Ótógẹ́ mantra was a viable vehicle used to send the then ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) out of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ótógẹ́ is the slogan for the political revolution that took place in Kwara in 2019 General Elections.

Ótógẹ́ in Yoruba means “enough is enough” and has been described by election observers as an impactful word campaign slogan effectively used to end decades of political hegemony of Saraki’s dynasty in Kwara

Oyeyemi however said TKP would go on a massive mobilisation for the candidates of the party across board, adding that no stone would be left unturned to ensure victory for the party.

He said TKP, which was birthed on Jan 3, at Idofin in Oke-ero Local Government Area of the state would embrace a new method of reaching out to electorate in a bid to woo them ahead of the election.

Oyeyemi said the mission of TKP was to ensure all candidates of the party from the State House of Assembly to Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, the governor, were returned

He said that in the Presidential elections, TKP would help secure victory for the six candidates of House of Representative, the three Senators and the Presidential candidate of the party were voted.

He said that the group, which cuts across the 16 LGA of the state would not rest on its oars until in the message of APC was spread across the state.

He commended the state governor for his outstanding performance since elected as governor of the state, adding that his achievement had made TKP job easier.

Oyeyemi recalls that before the 2019 election, all elective offices in Kwara were nominated and won by loyalist of Saraki’s dynasty led by the late Dr Olusola Saraki.

“He however transferred the mantle of leadership to his son, Dr Bukola Saraki a former President of Nigeria’s Senate,’’ he said. (NAN)