Kwara, pledges to support NANTA

The Kwara Government has pledged to support the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), with the aim of tapping resources in tourism to further enhance developments across the state.
The Commissioner for Communications, Mrs Adenike Afolabi-Oshatimehin, made the pledge in Ilorin on Friday when members of the association paid her a courtesy visit.
She said she was elated to receive the members, promising that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s-led administration would support NANTA.
The commissioner called on the association to assist the government to stem human trafficking.
She said that her ministry would be ready to assist NANTA in the aspect of public orientation, to publicise its activities, whenever the need arose.
Afolabi-Oshatimehin said she was delighted with the association’s readiness to support government in promoting the tourism and hospitality subsector in the state.
The State Coordinator of NANTA, Mr Abu Salami, praised the Kwara government for being supportive and friendly.
He pledged the support of the association for the government and solicited for more support from the ministry, as well. (NAN)
