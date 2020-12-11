Kwara, pledges to support NANTA

The Kwara Government has pledged to support the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), with the aim of tapping resources in tourism to further enhance developments across the state.

The Commissioner for Communications, Mrs Adenike Afolabi-Oshatimehin, made the pledge in Ilorin on Friday when members of the association paid her a courtesy visit.

She said she was elated to receive the members, promising that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s-led administration would support NANTA.