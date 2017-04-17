As the Kwara State Government Prepares to mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of the State, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed says the celebration will be low key due to the present economic situation.

The governor said this while addressing audience at the monthly APC Town hall meeting held in Ilorin on Saturday.

He stated that past leaders and individuals who have contributed to the development and growth of the State will be honoured during the celebration.

Recall that the State government in February inaugurated a 31-man committee to organize activities for the anniversary celebration, which is slated for May this year.