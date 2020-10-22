Kwara panel of inquiry to discharge duties without fear, favour – Chairman says

The Kwara Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality will discharge its duties without fear or favour to ensure victims get justice. The Chairman, Justice Tunde Garba, Rtd, made this known in Ilorin at the inaugural meeting of the panel. ”The panel will ensure justice for those who have lost their lives and properties as a result of the high handedness, brutality and carnage by security agents,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following the directive of the National Economic Council chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Gov. AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara constituted the panel on the alleged police brutally in the state. “The panel will work with specific terms of reference given to it . We look forward to the cooperation of the people to ensure that justice is dispensed accordingly and on merit,” he said. Other members of the panel are AIG Issa Ojibara; Ronke Adeyemi, representing Civil Society Organisations; Hajiya Fati Audu, representing Communities; and Mrs Jumoke Olaoye, representing National Human Rights Commission. Others are, Idris Gana, representing Ministry of Justice; Hassan Yusuf, representing Civil Society Organisation; Kauthar Adeyi, Nafisat Buge and Bilikis Salaudeen, all representing the youth”, said the statement. Justice Garba also said that the panel will also evaluate evidence presented and draw conclusions on the validity of the complaints

“The committee is also expected to recommend compensation, prosecution and other remedial measures where appropriate The chairman said that details of the various channels, such as electronic and print media through which the Panel can harvest petitions and complaints from the public will be made available soon. (NAN)

Related

No tags for this post.