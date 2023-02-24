Kwara official says Gov. AbdulRazaq has invested heavily in sports

By Olayinka Owolewa

Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to Kwara’s Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, says the government has invested heavily in sports development in the state.

Ajakaye stated this while receiving a delegation of the state chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) on Thursday.

He said AbdulRazaq has touched every aspect of sports in the state, including facilities and the athletes.

He said: “AbdulRazaq, being a sports man, has no apology for investing so much in sports development because he is a sportsman to the core.

“The impact the governor has made in sports facilities is commensurate with his status as a former football administrator.”

“Everything he is doing, like bringing Kwara United from the Nigeria National League (NNL) to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and going as far as playing in the CAF Confederation Cup, only tells a lot about the governor’s record.

”That he is an astute sports administrator. And I am glad he took the great step.

“We have seen what the governor has done in tennis, swimming and most especially squash. I can say that Kwara can boast of the best squash facilities in Nigeria.”

Ajakaye advised Kwara SWAN members to partner with the Kwara State Sports Commission in promoting sporting activities, adding he was ready to work with the new Kwara SWAN leadership.

“It is a great thing and I thank Kwara SWAN for the support given to this administration. But I also seek for more.

“I look forward to working with the new leadership of Kwara SWAN in projecting the work of the Governor.

“I am advising Kwara SWAN to work together with the Kwara State Sports Commission to promote all the sports associations”.

While speaking during the visit, the Chairman of Kwara chapter of SWAN, Ayodeji Ismail, acknowledged that Gov. AbdulRazaq has invested millions of Naira in the state’s sports industry.

He assured that Kwara SWAN was ready to partner with the governor and the State Sports Commission in showcasing the hidden talents and projecting the image of athletes in the state.(NAN)