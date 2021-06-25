Kwara NSCDC seeks solution to conflict between farmers, herders

The state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mr Iskil Ayinla, said he had waded into the crisis between farmers and herders in the Agro allied industry in the state.

Ayinla said this at a Stakeholders’ Forum organized by the corps in Ilorin, on Friday, on the causes, implications and solutions to the conflict between the two parties.

He said that the command’s quest to critically analyze the issues, gave birth to the forum.

The commandant said that other social vices such as kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, insurgencies, cultism and cyber crimes was becoming alarming.

“This forum will go along way in the sustainability of peace and the socio-economic development of the state and the country at large,” he said.

Ayinla noted that the command had intervened, in the last three months, on 37 matters with regards to herders and farmers relationship in the state.

“The command recovered about 27 stolen cows, which was later released to their owners and created cow-pathway in people’s farms.

“We also assisted a farmer to recover his stolen motorcycle, and had engagement with principal stakeholders (crop farmers and herders) in a roundtable discussion to ensure peace,” he said.

The commandant assured the commitment and readiness of NSCDC to continue to protect the Agro allied industry, and other security related challenges through the Agro-Rangers Unit.

He solicited for the support, cooperation and salient contributions from participating stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the conflict.

The Coordinator of Tractors Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria, Kwara Chapter, Alhaji Muhammad Kudu said that the herders and farmers are brothers and should work together for their successes.

Kudu said that patience and cooperation should be taken very seriously in the discussion, in order to achieve a positive result.

“I appeal to them, both the farmers and herders to work together to achieve security of lives and properties and also be their brothers keepers,” he said.

Alhaji Muhammad Gidado, representing the herdsmen also pleaded with the parties involved to live in peace and stop any form of misunderstanding. (NAN)

