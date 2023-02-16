Kwara NNPP governorship candidate explains agendas on agric., health development

By Abigael Joshua.

Prof. Oba Abdulraheem, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) governorship candidate in Kwara has vowed to ensure food security and wealth creation in the state, if voted into power.

Oba who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on his agriculture and health agendas said he would take advantage of abundance of rich arable land in the state to develop sustainable agriculture.

The former chairman of the Federal Character Commission said there would be incentives for small holding subsistence farming.

“Small holding, subsistence farming will enjoy incentives of subsidised land clearing, tilling and improved seedlings.

“Advantage will be taken of the cotton, groundnuts, roots, rice and grains belt of the Kwara North to promote commercial agriculture.

“Ultimately, small and medium light industries such as ginnneries, groundnuts oil and rice mills will be developed,” the governorship candidate said.

He said the forests of the southern parts of the state would support oil-palm, cocoa, rubber and root crops commercial agriculture.

Oba promised to develop access roads in the agricultural belts to ease transportation of farmers and their produce.

“Improved rural access roads scheme will facilitate access and timely evacuation of farm produce,” he said.

Speaking on his health agenda, Oba said the focus would be on primary, preventive health care in order to achieve minimal maternal and infant mortality.

He said this would be achieved by bringng healthcare facilities within easy reach of rural and sub-urban communities.

Oba said his administration would build more cottage hospitals and community health centres, reposition all health training institutions, and provide safe and potable water.

“Incentives would be provided for rural posting of health personnel, while more community health personnel will be recruited and trained in collaboration with the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital,” he promised.

Oba said as far as he was concerned, no child should die of any preventable disease. (NAN)