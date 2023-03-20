Kwara NMA congratulates AbdulRazaq on election victory

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kwara branch, has congratulated Gov. Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak on his victory at the Saturday governorship election in the state.

NMA’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Dr Audu Charles-Jiya, on behalf of the Chairman, Dr Ola Ahmed, on Monday in Ilorin.

According Ahmed, the victory recorded by the governor at the poll is a testimony to his administration’s giant strides in the infrastructural development in the state.

He noted that there had marked improvement, especially in the healthcare delivery, adding that his victory had provided an opportunity to consolidate on all the achievements already recorded and set the pace for others to follow.

Ahmed also felicitated all the senators-elect, House of Representatives members-elect and House of Assembly members-elect on their successes at the polls.

He said that the association was looking forward to a very rewarding working relationship and partnership with the governor.

The NMA chairman prayed for more wisdom, good health and understanding for the governor to pilot the affairs of the state in best way required.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abdulrazaq of APC was declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election by INEC, having polled a total of 273,424 votes to defeat his closest rival, Yaman Abdullahi of PDP who scored 155,490 votes. (NAN)