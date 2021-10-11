Kwara NMA condemns kidnapping, killings of doctors, healthcare workers

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA)  has condemned the kidnapping and killing of and other health workers by bandits, particularly the recent killing in Anambra State.

Prof. Baba Issa, the Chairman, NMA, Kwara state, condemned the acts at a conference on Monday in Ilorin to commemorate the 2021 “Physicians week”.

Issa called Federal Government to do all within its powers to rescue those in captivity and the security and safety of all health workers as well as every other Nigerian.

He also appealed to state governments owing in their employment salaries and allowances to pay them so as to prevent further frustration among the workforce.

According to him, not remuneration after performing ones duties is highly demotivating and clearly unacceptable.

Speaking brain drain phenomena among medical doctors, Isa said government must urgently address the situation “otherwise the consequences of turning a blind eye to this will be ominous’’.

He said the theme for the Physicians Week: “Nigeria in the COVID era: health systems strengthening for national security and prosperity” was apt in view of the pandemic being characterised by first and second waves and emerging variants.

Issa commended the Federal Government for establishing the Neuropsychiatric hospital in Budo-Egba in Kwara State.

He said the NMA soon organize screening of across the state, adding must be healthy in order to care for the sick.

The NMS chairman implored residents in the state to get their COVID-19 vaccine jabs while reiterating on its efficacy. (NAN)

