Kwara NLC set for mega rally over ASUU strike

By Toba Ajayi

The Kwara Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it will hold a mega nationwide rally on Tuesday in solidarity with the striking workers in public universities.



This is contain in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday.



The statement is jointly signed by the State NLC Chairman, Comrade Aliyu Issa-Ore, and Chairman, Rally Mobilisation Committee, Comrade Rafiu Adeniran.



According to the statement, the rally will take off at 7.30 a.m at the state NLC Secretariat beside the High Court in Ilorin.



The statement noted that the rally would fast track quick resolution of the issues that precipitated the lingering industrial action in the university system.



“We are disturbed that the strike had made students in public universities idle. There is upsurge in crimes mostly perpetrated by the youths.



“We want Federal Hovernment to honour the agreement between it and the aggrieved university workers to end the prolong strike,” said the Kwara NLC.



The statement, however, appealed to affiliate unions of NLC, civil society groups and non-governmental organisations to mobilise their members in large numbers for the rally.



NAN recalls that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) had embarked on industrial action ove demands for improved welfare and infrastructure in public universities, among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

