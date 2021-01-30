Kwara Ministry of Environment urges strict adherence to sanitation exercise

The Kwara State Ministry of Environment has called on residents to adhere strictly to the monthly sanitation exercise, to make the state clean and conducive to live in.

This is contained in a press release, signed by Mrs Taiwo Okanlawon, the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the Ministry and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Saturday.

The statement said that the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mr Abraham Ojo, frowned at the negative attitude of the people in not adhering to the rules and regulations during the monthly sanitation exercise.

The permanent secretary, who was on the spot to monitor exercise, said that due to the peoples’ attitude, some other guidelines would be put in place to ensure adherence.

He said the peoples’ negative attitude was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic which has debarred the mobile courts from prosecuting offenders.

“He promised the involvement of the law enforcement agencies in the next sanitation exercise to ensure the strict compliance and proper monitoring,” the press release indicated.

The permanent secretary urged the people to obey the laws and follow the guidelines given by the ministry for the exercise or face sanctions.

Similarly, the Director in the Ministry of Environment, Mr Towoju Gabriel, enjoined truck drivers to leave no stone unturned in making sure that all the waste are evacuated and dumped at the appropriate dump sites.

The director met with the street sweepers during the exercise and urged them to adhere strictly to their duties, by making sure that the state is clean.

The Eco clean consultant, Mr Anise Sunday, also advised the street sweepers to be diligent, ”make sure that the personnel distributed to each duty post report on time”. (NAN)