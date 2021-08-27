Kwara institutes best performing local council award for impact, says commissioner

The Kwara government has instituted an award for the best performing local government council, out of the state’s existing 16 councils, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Alhaji Aliyu Sahifudeen, has said.

Sahifudeen, who disclosed this at an interactive meeting with Chairmen of the 16 local government councils, on Thursday, added that the award would be bestowed on the best performing council, before the expiration of their tenure in office.

According to the Commissioner, the ministry would unveil the best performing local council in the state after evaluating the impacts of their projects on the residents of their council Areas.

He said that the move to give an award to the best performing local government became imperative, to encourage them to deliver more dividends of democracy to their people at the grassroots.

The Commissioner reiterated that as autonomous entities, all the council areas were in charge of their affairs, including finances and choices of projects to be executed.

In assessing their performance for the award, the ministry would visit all the council areas to conduct on the spot assessment of the projects executed and most especially the impacts they would have on the benefiting communities, he said.

Safihudeen attributed the success stories recorded in all councils, to the leadership style of Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s of non interference or any of its agencies in the administration of the local government system.

Responding on behalf of the council chairmen, the ALGON Chairman in the state, who also doubles as the Chairman of Ifelodun Local Government Council, Jide Asonibare, thanked the state governor for ensuring that local governments were not influenced by any tier of government or any of its organs. (NAN)

